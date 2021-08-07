Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $118.82. 3,405,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

