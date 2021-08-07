CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CLPS Incorporation worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.