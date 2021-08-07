CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,405,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

