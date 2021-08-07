CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $63.27. 1,405,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.