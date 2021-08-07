Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.57.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.22. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.