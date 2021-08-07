Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.