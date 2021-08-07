Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.