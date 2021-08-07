Colliers Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00, a PEG ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $9,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

