Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Insiders have sold a total of 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 8X8 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

