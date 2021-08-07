Colliers Securities Weighs in on 8×8, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of EGHT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,674.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $58,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

