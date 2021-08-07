Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

