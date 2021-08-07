Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.09. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 169,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

