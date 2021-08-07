Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.09. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 169,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

