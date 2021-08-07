Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

