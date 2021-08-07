Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 259,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.