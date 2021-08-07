Comparing GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowMax Resources and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.31 $37.79 million ($0.16) -20.00

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -8.31% N/A -1.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrowMax Resources and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats GrowMax Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

