Compound Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $505.62 or 0.01138168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $326.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,036 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

