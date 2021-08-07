Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

