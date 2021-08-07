Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $15.72.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%.

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 70.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.25% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

