Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $373.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.10 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

CRK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.