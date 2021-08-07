Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%.

CNCE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 65,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,074. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

