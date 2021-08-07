Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.33 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.88 million and $58.17 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.50 or 0.07029580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.01309616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00350081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00135028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.55 or 0.00607683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00349055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00302508 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 864,029,338 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.