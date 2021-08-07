Connectome (CNTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,850.82

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Connectome has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $96,850.82 and $156,316.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.57 or 0.00852208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00099667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

