Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

