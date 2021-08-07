Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.251 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

CSU opened at C$2,038.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.19 billion and a PE ratio of 100.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$2,056.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,879.93.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199947 EPS for the current year.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,971.75.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

