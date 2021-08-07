Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,120.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $7.34 on Friday, reaching $1,619.21. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,003.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,692.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,521.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

