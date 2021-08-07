Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 488,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

