Contrasting Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEMrush and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50 Altair Engineering 0 2 6 0 2.75

SEMrush currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Given SEMrush’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEMrush is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $124.88 million 22.07 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.46 -$10.50 million $0.08 895.75

SEMrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats SEMrush on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

