Contrasting Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clarivate and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.05 -$311.87 million $0.55 42.82 Bilibili $1.80 billion 13.64 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -59.16

Clarivate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58% Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clarivate and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 1 8 0 2.89

Clarivate presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.94%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $102.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Clarivate beats Bilibili on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

