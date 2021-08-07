Contrasting Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sundance Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02 Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.05 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.31

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 0 5 11 1 2.76

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $14.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

