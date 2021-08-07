Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.16.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$738.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.72.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders have sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

