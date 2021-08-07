Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Shares of CSOD traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,443,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,728. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

