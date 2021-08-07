Cornichon Price Tops $0.11 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,638.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00143897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00156457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.89 or 1.00002073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00816341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,064,828 coins and its circulating supply is 16,822,979 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

