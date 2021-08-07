Corsair Partnering Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 10th (NYSE:CORSU)

Corsair Partnering’s (NYSE:CORSU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Corsair Partnering had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Corsair Partnering’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CORSU opened at $9.96 on Friday.

