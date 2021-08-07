Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

