Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of CTVA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

