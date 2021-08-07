Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Covestro stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, hitting €54.10 ($63.65). The stock had a trading volume of 683,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 1 year low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

