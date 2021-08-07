Cowen Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target to $33.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price target upped by Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Under Armour by 265.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 320.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.