Cowen Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target increased by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of APH opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

