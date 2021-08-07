Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,002 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 3,664,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242,616. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

