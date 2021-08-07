Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 10,589,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

