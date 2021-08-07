Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

AFL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 3,162,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.