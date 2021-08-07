Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

