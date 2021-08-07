Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 689,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

