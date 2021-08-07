Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,686 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,409,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

