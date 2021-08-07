CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.56, with a volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

