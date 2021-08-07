CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $87.12. CRA International shares last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 20,260 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

