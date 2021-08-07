Cream Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.54 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $203.58 or 0.00459420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $125.48 million and $6.54 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00863984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00100377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

