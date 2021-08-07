Credit Suisse Group Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $108.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

