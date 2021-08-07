Credit Suisse Group Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $115.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

LSPD stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,467. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

