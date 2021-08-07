Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.