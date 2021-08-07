Credit Suisse Group Raises Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $28.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of MNTV opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.